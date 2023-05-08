Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Heron Therapeutics worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.45. 265,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,014. The stock has a market cap of $292.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,903.82% and a negative net margin of 169.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

