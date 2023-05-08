Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Acquires 630 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $412.74. 173,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,607. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.70. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $10,396,364.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,599,092.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,658,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $10,396,364.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,599,092.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,005 shares of company stock valued at $46,075,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.