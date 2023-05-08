Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $11.26

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $11.95. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 972 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a market cap of $798.18 million, a P/E ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.