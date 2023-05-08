Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,205,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,552,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $217.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.