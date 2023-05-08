Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) and Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC) Head-To-Head Survey

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) and Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Better World Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.94 $1.57 billion N/A N/A Better World Acquisition N/A N/A $3.25 million N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Better World Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better World Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Better World Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Better World Acquisition N/A -86.49% 4.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pernod Ricard and Better World Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 2 5 0 2.71 Better World Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus price target of $219.33, indicating a potential upside of 365.48%. Given Pernod Ricard’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pernod Ricard is more favorable than Better World Acquisition.

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats Better World Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pernod Ricard

(Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Better World Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.