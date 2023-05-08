Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,400 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.56% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 236,961 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $7.90 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 0.63%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 26,818 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $243,507.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 26,818 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $243,507.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $103,162.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,520 shares of company stock worth $2,620,891 in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.