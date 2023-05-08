Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEGA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of PEGA opened at $42.23 on Monday. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.73. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $396.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -2.68%.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

