PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.5-7.0% on a spot basis and +7.5-8.0% FXN, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.95 EPS.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,730,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,315,672. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.92. PayPal has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

