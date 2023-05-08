PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,344 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

PYPL traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.97. 9,355,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,229,147. The stock has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.