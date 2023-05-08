Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CASH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

CASH stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 64.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,293 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

