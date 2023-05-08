Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Trading Up 0.7 %

PKIUF stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Parkland has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate. The Canada segment operates and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.