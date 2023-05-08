Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $188.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,508.25, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $203.44.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,380 shares of company stock worth $42,993,446. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.45.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

