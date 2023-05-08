Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Invests $700,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $796,614,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,865,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $3.45 on Monday, hitting $461.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,701. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.87 and a 200-day moving average of $490.51.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

