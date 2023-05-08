Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF accounts for 1.1% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 786,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 516,596 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 477.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,095,000 after buying an additional 409,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.25. 98,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $52.37.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

