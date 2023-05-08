Pale Fire Capital SE Purchases New Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 102,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Global Ship Lease comprises 1.1% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,570,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

GSL stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 250,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,088. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $657.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.27. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 45.92%. The firm had revenue of $165.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

