PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Up 5.6%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 992,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,277,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.81%. Research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

