Page Arthur B Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Page Arthur B lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.2% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $411.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.92. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

