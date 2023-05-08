Page Arthur B Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Page Arthur B lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 4.2% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.22. 1,418,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.54. The company has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
- Freshpet Is On The Brink Of Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.