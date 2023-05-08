Page Arthur B Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Page Arthur B decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 3.0% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,510. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

