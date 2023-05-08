Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $0.87

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.83. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 89,487 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

