Oxen Market Cap Achieves $7.36 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Oxen has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $209,396.37 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,015.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00290964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.56 or 0.00544545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00066222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00404592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000998 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,993,225 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

