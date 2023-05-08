Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $18.48 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Orthofix Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $75,650.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.