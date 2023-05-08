Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $156.35 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.10 and its 200-day moving average is $153.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.