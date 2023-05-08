Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,246 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $9,081,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 991,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,954,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $14.96 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

