Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 564 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $296.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.38. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $298.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

