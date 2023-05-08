Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 523 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT stock opened at $303.57 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.38.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

