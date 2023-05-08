Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,722 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 887,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 226,081 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 791,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 227,479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 500,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $32.48 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $38.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

