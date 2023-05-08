Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 272,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after buying an additional 61,072 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,639,000. Finally, Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,512,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $141.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average of $129.59. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $147.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

