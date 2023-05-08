Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 7,232 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

