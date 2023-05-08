Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 4,176 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,191 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

