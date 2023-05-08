Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 2,018 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 684,932 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 261,696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $42,548,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 499,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 664,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 185,343 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

