Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,600 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

