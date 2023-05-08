Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,600 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

