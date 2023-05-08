Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.95 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.