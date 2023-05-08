Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE opened at $381.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

