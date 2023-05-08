Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.38. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Argus cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

