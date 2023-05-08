Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

