Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 957.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $2,533,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $112.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.85. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $113.03.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

