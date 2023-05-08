Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Orion Group Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.63 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Orion Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Orion Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 40,786 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Orion Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,633,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 225,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

