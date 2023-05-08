Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624,121 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,235 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Oracle worth $296,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

ORCL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,975. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $261.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

