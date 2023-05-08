Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

OTEX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $897.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Open Text will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 86.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Open Text by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Open Text by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

