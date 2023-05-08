OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

OneWater Marine Trading Down 0.1 %

OneWater Marine stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. 186,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,953. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.18). OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $366.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,027,254.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $858,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 572,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,027,254.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 52,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,742 and sold 92,855 shares worth $2,714,024. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

