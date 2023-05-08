OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.90. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $390,458.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 496,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,375 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 16.5% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,507,000 after acquiring an additional 870,595 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 616,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,333,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 423,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

