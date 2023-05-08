ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in ONEOK by 266.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after buying an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 34.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,870,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after acquiring an additional 480,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.