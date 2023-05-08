One Day In July LLC Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

One Day In July LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $10,507,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $498.09. 464,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $491.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

