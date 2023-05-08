One Day In July LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.99. 465,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.10 and its 200-day moving average is $153.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.