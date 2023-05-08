One Day In July LLC Purchases 11,360 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,483,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,550. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.79.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

