One Day In July LLC Has $546,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

One Day In July LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,395,000 after buying an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VOE stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.60. 187,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,158. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

