One Day In July LLC Has $36.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

One Day In July LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 7.6% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $36,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,448. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.72.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

