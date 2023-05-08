Okabena Investment Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.52. 320,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.